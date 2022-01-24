Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.