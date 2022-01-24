Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 507,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.