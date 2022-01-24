Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,419 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.93 on Monday, reaching $230.26. 20,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.54 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

