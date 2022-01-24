Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 566,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,051. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.