Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,112,000 after acquiring an additional 205,717 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 643,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,051. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

