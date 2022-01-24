Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $176.50. 158,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

