Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $48.14 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

NYSE:V traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

