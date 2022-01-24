Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

