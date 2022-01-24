Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 99,013 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,621,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 123.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 543,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 706,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,127,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

