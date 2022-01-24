Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.4% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.78. 25,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,339. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

