OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.