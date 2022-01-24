Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organon & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.97 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.