Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $59,971.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00095382 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.