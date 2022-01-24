Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ormat Technologies also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.92. 18,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

