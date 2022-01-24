Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$46.26 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$19.86 and a twelve month high of C$51.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.45.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -14.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

