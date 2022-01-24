Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 38.5% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,424,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

