Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

