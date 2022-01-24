Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $300.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

