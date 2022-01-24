Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 124,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,910. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.