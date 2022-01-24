Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $35.60 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 491,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,000. Winnebago Industries accounts for 4.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.28. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

