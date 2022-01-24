Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 233 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 968,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

