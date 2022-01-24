Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $153.11. 20,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.05 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

