Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 134 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 429.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.69. 216,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,079. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

