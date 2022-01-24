Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,797 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,214. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

