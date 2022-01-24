Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 538 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.94 on Monday, hitting $254.96. 214,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,607. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

