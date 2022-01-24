Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $0.23

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $936,375.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

