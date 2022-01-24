Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $100,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ozon by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 637,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ozon by 15.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ozon by 419.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth $25,967,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

