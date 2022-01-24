Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) dropped 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 79,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,471,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

OZON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ozon by 1,749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

