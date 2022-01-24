Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.27

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 339483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

