PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.44

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 9202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,685.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

