Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.