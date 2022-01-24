Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1,937.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.