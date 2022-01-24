Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

BK opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

