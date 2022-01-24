Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

Shares of MKTX opened at $364.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

