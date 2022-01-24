Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 217.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 699,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 249.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $464.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.68 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

