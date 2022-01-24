Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 10,758.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

