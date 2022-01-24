Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.