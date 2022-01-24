Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $321,427.41 and $549,682.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006116 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

