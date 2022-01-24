Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.44 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $11.98 or 0.00034867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $6.44 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,088 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

