ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0683 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $8,284.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,453.60 or 1.00006789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00092317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00419917 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

