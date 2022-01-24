PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $934,919.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $934,919.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00262704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.01200999 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

