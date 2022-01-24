Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $303,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $63.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

