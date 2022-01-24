PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is EAM Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 769,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. PAVmed makes up approximately 1.1% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PAVmed by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAVmed by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 291,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PAVmed by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVM stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

