Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.10 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00084031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

