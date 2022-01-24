Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $27.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.78. 13,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.16. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

