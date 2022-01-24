PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

