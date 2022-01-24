Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

