Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $107.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

