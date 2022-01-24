Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $338,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

