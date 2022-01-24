Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.71 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

